Needing advice

Daves_foxbody89

Daves_foxbody89

Member
Apr 20, 2020
54
8
18
32
Oklahoma city,Oklahoma
So to start out thank all of you for any advice or response you can give !!
I have a 1989 mustang gt i have had it sitting for approximately 1 year now due to financial difficulties
but on the bright side im almost ready to fire her back this year when weather gets nice i need to know what i should do to make sure everything is okay to fire since it had been sitting awhile now.
Car ran fine besides the starter unbolting itself and heat soaking at starter before i stopped driving it
Thanks again for any input your willing to give!!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
93 fox build help
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
G
Car sat for about 2 years, needing to bring back to life
Replies
22
Views
977
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Geriatricsanatore
G
J
Fuel Fuel pressure issues(UPDATE)
Replies
6
Views
710
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JDFoxbody91
J
8
Progress Thread diving back into my 87 lx after a 10 year hiatus need some advice
Replies
9
Views
746
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
87fox72mach
8
D
Idles Fine, Rev engine High Manually, engine comes down and dies.
Replies
0
Views
286
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
DustinMcClintock
D
Top Bottom