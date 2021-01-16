Needing advice

So to start out thank all of you for any advice or response you can give !!

I have a 1989 mustang gt i have had it sitting for approximately 1 year now due to financial difficulties

but on the bright side im almost ready to fire her back this year when weather gets nice i need to know what i should do to make sure everything is okay to fire since it had been sitting awhile now.

Car ran fine besides the starter unbolting itself and heat soaking at starter before i stopped driving it

Thanks again for any input your willing to give!!!