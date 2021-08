Hello there” new to forums and V8s looking to put a holset hx32 single turbo setup on my 95 302, have a large trust intercooler bbk equal length headers , underdrive pulleys so,far looking for advice on if this turbo is suitable also what other significant parts would be needed ie ecu injectors fmu etc., trying to keep as simple as possible maybe 350-400rwhp or so would be fine just for street use and weekend fun thanks