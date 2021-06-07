New car, new me

Vert03
New Member
-
- Jun 7, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 31
Hey all,
recently purchased an 03 gt vert. 5 speed. Unfortunately I bought it from a dealership that got it from a guy that did a lot of work so I’ll never know how legit it is.
Was told it has head cams intake clutch axles and a full nitrous kit. Car has had issues from the get go.
biggest problem being that it has a bbk fuel rail on it which doesn’t seat all the way over the coils (popular issue from what I’ve researched).
So now since it has a nitrous kit and intake manifold, I gotta figure out what fuel rails to get for it that will fit. What a pain this has been. Any insight would be greatly appreciated
