New car, new me

Hey all,



recently purchased an 03 gt vert. 5 speed. Unfortunately I bought it from a dealership that got it from a guy that did a lot of work so I’ll never know how legit it is.

Was told it has head cams intake clutch axles and a full nitrous kit. Car has had issues from the get go.



biggest problem being that it has a bbk fuel rail on it which doesn’t seat all the way over the coils (popular issue from what I’ve researched).

So now since it has a nitrous kit and intake manifold, I gotta figure out what fuel rails to get for it that will fit. What a pain this has been. Any insight would be greatly appreciated