New door panels.....the hard way

As the restoration/customization of my '84 is coming to a close, I decided it was time to get to the door panels. I would have just left things stock because I really don't listen to music in the Mustangs, but since someone already hacked up the dash for an aftermarket radio, I figured why not.
The stock door panels were a little wavy, but overall in pretty good shape.
Just couldn't bring myself to cut holes in these for speakers. Factory has those piddly little 3 1/2" dash speakers that just won't cut it, and I wanted to run 6 1/2" speakers up front for better sound.
First off was a trip to the scrap yard to get some really nasty panels off of an aero. All I really needed was the aluminum top and maybe a template for the backer board. Well, that's exactly what I got.
Welcome water-logged template.
Picked up some 1/8" hard board and layed out a pattern.
Started drilling holes and came up with this
All cut out
The holes for the door panel clips were drilled with 1/2 and 1/4" forstner bits. Used the jig saw to connect the two holes to make it correct. I don't have any pictures of the actual making these (I forgot to take some). Sorry.
Picked up some fabrics from yourautotrim.com and got to it.
Continued....
