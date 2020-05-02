New door panels.....the hard way

After a full day of sewingGot both basic panels stitched up. I am by no means an upholsterer, so was kind of winging it, thinking along the way the best way of making these....without screwing up too bad.Here's the first one done and installedNot too shabby. A few crooked stitches, but over all, I'm pretty happy with the results. Ignore the three silver screws, these are temporary until I can get to the hardware store for better screws.To get the "depth" around the stitching, I got 3/16" foam with cloth on one side. Found out I should have gotten 3/8 or 1/2" foam. Had to double up the foam to get this effect. Good thing I ordered extra. The part the speaker is sitting in is just 3/4" plywood wrapped in vinyl and screwed on. The Mustang emblem is off a set of door panels I found in the scrap yard for a '69 Mustang. Figured I would incorporate them and glad I did.And for those wondering, yes this was a real pain to do. I don't do upholstery and I suck at sewing, but to save the original door panels, it was worth a try. To this point, I have probably 4 to 5 days into the panels. Just had to take the time, think things through and hopefully do it right the first time.Total cost is approximately $125 with vinyl, foam, carpet, hard board, etc...Worth the headaches? I think so.