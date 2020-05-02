New door panels.....the hard way

As the restoration/customization of my '84 is coming to a close, I decided it was time to get to the door panels. I would have just left things stock because I really don't listen to music in the Mustangs, but since someone already hacked up the dash for an aftermarket radio, I figured why not.

The stock door panels were a little wavy, but overall in pretty good shape.
20200329_143505.jpg


Just couldn't bring myself to cut holes in these for speakers. Factory has those piddly little 3 1/2" dash speakers that just won't cut it, and I wanted to run 6 1/2" speakers up front for better sound.

First off was a trip to the scrap yard to get some really nasty panels off of an aero. All I really needed was the aluminum top and maybe a template for the backer board. Well, that's exactly what I got.

Welcome water-logged template.
20200329_143405.jpg


Picked up some 1/8" hard board and layed out a pattern.

20200329_143608.jpg


Started drilling holes and came up with this
20200329_153317.jpg


All cut out

20200329_154654.jpg


The holes for the door panel clips were drilled with 1/2 and 1/4" forstner bits. Used the jig saw to connect the two holes to make it correct. I don't have any pictures of the actual making these (I forgot to take some). Sorry.

Picked up some fabrics from yourautotrim.com and got to it.



After a full day of sewing

20200502_160002.jpg


Got both basic panels stitched up. I am by no means an upholsterer, so was kind of winging it, thinking along the way the best way of making these....without screwing up too bad.

Here's the first one done and installed

20200502_181758.jpg


Not too shabby. A few crooked stitches, but over all, I'm pretty happy with the results. Ignore the three silver screws, these are temporary until I can get to the hardware store for better screws.

To get the "depth" around the stitching, I got 3/16" foam with cloth on one side. Found out I should have gotten 3/8 or 1/2" foam. Had to double up the foam to get this effect. Good thing I ordered extra. The part the speaker is sitting in is just 3/4" plywood wrapped in vinyl and screwed on. The Mustang emblem is off a set of door panels I found in the scrap yard for a '69 Mustang. Figured I would incorporate them and glad I did.

And for those wondering, yes this was a real pain to do. I don't do upholstery and I suck at sewing, but to save the original door panels, it was worth a try. To this point, I have probably 4 to 5 days into the panels. Just had to take the time, think things through and hopefully do it right the first time.

Total cost is approximately $125 with vinyl, foam, carpet, hard board, etc...

Worth the headaches? I think so.
 
