New from holland

Hi guys, Im Magnus from Amsterdam, Holland and I got a 1980 hatchback as something to fix up and get back on the road this summer. My grandpa bought a new 1966 coupe which was assembled at the Ford Amsterdam plant, its nice to have one too although its 14 years newer.Its got a 2.3 turbo, 4 speed and trx wheels with matching suspension. I found it at a scrapyard, I liked it and didnt want to leave it there. It misses the air filter housing so the turbo doesnt do anything right now, I hope that Ill be able to find it here but it wont be easy. It does run and drive though, thats a start.