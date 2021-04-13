New from holland

8

80turbo

Member
Apr 13, 2021
1
2
13
20
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Hi guys, Im Magnus from Amsterdam, Holland and I got a 1980 hatchback as something to fix up and get back on the road this summer. My grandpa bought a new 1966 coupe which was assembled at the Ford Amsterdam plant, its nice to have one too although its 14 years newer.
Its got a 2.3 turbo, 4 speed and trx wheels with matching suspension. I found it at a scrapyard, I liked it and didnt want to leave it there. It misses the air filter housing so the turbo doesnt do anything right now, I hope that Ill be able to find it here but it wont be easy. It does run and drive though, thats a start.
20210412_200501.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 7991LXnSHO and Potomus Pete

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
New from FL
Replies
1
Views
116
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
K
New to mustangs
Replies
8
Views
555
The Welcome Wagon
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
C
New to the forum... help me decide...
Replies
3
Views
631
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Boone
B
Matt01
Fox Diy 5 Lug Swap + Disc Swap On Ranger/aerostar Axles.
Replies
6
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Matt01
Matt01
Top Bottom