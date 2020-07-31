Engine New Manifold nightmare idle and stall

J

johnvpr

New Member
Jul 31, 2020
1
0
0
48
san diego, CA
Hello, All,

I had to fix the coolant leak on My 2005 Stang GT and I removed and reinstalled the manifold, I also replaced the Manifold with IMCR, Gaskets (upgraded to 2007 all plastic Manifold version). did a vacuum test with propane and smoke.

when I start idle stays between 1500- 2000rpm, and if I give gas it will stall, it also smells like gas and plastic, after stalled it will turn on only if i press all the way down on gas :oops:

This are my OBD2 readings, anything looks wrong? :confused:

IMG_0002.png
IMG_0003.png
IMG_0004.png
IMG_0005.png
IMG_0006.png


Thanks

John
 

