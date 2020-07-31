Hello, All,I had to fix the coolant leak on My 2005 Stang GT and I removed and reinstalled the manifold, I also replaced the Manifold with IMCR, Gaskets (upgraded to 2007 all plastic Manifold version). did a vacuum test with propane and smoke.when I start idle stays between 1500- 2000rpm, and if I give gas it will stall, it also smells like gas and plastic, after stalled it will turn on only if i press all the way down on gasThis are my OBD2 readings, anything looks wrong?ThanksJohn