johnvpr
New Member
-
- Jul 31, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 48
Hello, All,
I had to fix the coolant leak on My 2005 Stang GT and I removed and reinstalled the manifold, I also replaced the Manifold with IMCR, Gaskets (upgraded to 2007 all plastic Manifold version). did a vacuum test with propane and smoke.
when I start idle stays between 1500- 2000rpm, and if I give gas it will stall, it also smells like gas and plastic, after stalled it will turn on only if i press all the way down on gas
This are my OBD2 readings, anything looks wrong?
Thanks
John
I had to fix the coolant leak on My 2005 Stang GT and I removed and reinstalled the manifold, I also replaced the Manifold with IMCR, Gaskets (upgraded to 2007 all plastic Manifold version). did a vacuum test with propane and smoke.
when I start idle stays between 1500- 2000rpm, and if I give gas it will stall, it also smells like gas and plastic, after stalled it will turn on only if i press all the way down on gas
This are my OBD2 readings, anything looks wrong?
Thanks
John