New Member: 1990 GT Convertible

Jul 28, 2020
Greetings,

I am finally a mustang owner again. I sold my 2013 Track Pack back in 2015 when my son was born. Now that he is 5 and taking interest in everything I am interested it, I decided to get something a little more family friendly, that the wife can drive also (she can't drive stick because of her back). My first car was a 1968 Cougar XR7 so I was pretty much a self taught car lover. When we decided to look for a week cruiser I went and looked at a few other convertibles and quickly realized a gap in the market. There weren't many 80-100k mile cars that were still mostly original and had clean paint and interior. Most cars were either hot-rodded and trashed for 7k and below, or 30k mile collector dreams for $15k and above. I knew I wanted a cruiser so it had to be a convertible and have an AOD. I was able to scoop this beaut up for $10k. It has 83k miles, and some tasteful mods, but nothing crazy. I'd give the paint a 8/10 and the interior a 9/10. The top is new and so are the wheels and tires. It is also interesting to note how different buying a car from a private party is versus a dealer. I haven't bought a car from a private party in 10 years since my 96 Cobra. I feel it is much different now then 10 years ago, especially with Facebook and these other marketplaces. Anyways, just wanted to say hi and if any one has a black boot cover they want to sell let me know.

Best,
Colby


Welcome to Stangnet !!! That's a pretty good looking car. How's it look under the hood ?

That car sits well on the wheels and tires. I remember when you could find clean convertibles for under 2k....those days are long gone.
 
Wow...those are getting harder and harder to find. All it needs is the distributor boot...the rubber cover for the distributor cap.

I'd love to find one like that. Still has the hood insulator...the coil cover...the air box. Good find. Around here a clean 89 gt sold for 10k about 4 years ago. It needed tires but everything else was good to go. My favorites are the gt convertibles. They look the best to me. I've got a turbo 88 coupe that used to be a 4 cylinder. Would love to have an unmolested fox one day.
 
