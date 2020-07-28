New Member: 1990 GT Convertible

Greetings,I am finally a mustang owner again. I sold my 2013 Track Pack back in 2015 when my son was born. Now that he is 5 and taking interest in everything I am interested it, I decided to get something a little more family friendly, that the wife can drive also (she can't drive stick because of her back). My first car was a 1968 Cougar XR7 so I was pretty much a self taught car lover. When we decided to look for a week cruiser I went and looked at a few other convertibles and quickly realized a gap in the market. There weren't many 80-100k mile cars that were still mostly original and had clean paint and interior. Most cars were either hot-rodded and trashed for 7k and below, or 30k mile collector dreams for $15k and above. I knew I wanted a cruiser so it had to be a convertible and have an AOD. I was able to scoop this beaut up for $10k. It has 83k miles, and some tasteful mods, but nothing crazy. I'd give the paint a 8/10 and the interior a 9/10. The top is new and so are the wheels and tires. It is also interesting to note how different buying a car from a private party is versus a dealer. I haven't bought a car from a private party in 10 years since my 96 Cobra. I feel it is much different now then 10 years ago, especially with Facebook and these other marketplaces. Anyways, just wanted to say hi and if any one has a black boot cover they want to sell let me know.Best,Colby