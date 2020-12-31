New Member-Building Early Broncos with 5.0s

Hello to all.



I have owned several Mustangs (65 coupe/65 fb/81 notch/86 notch/89notch) but now build custom Early Broncos (66-77) using or upgrading to later 5.0’s. Currently, converting from SD to MAF with a “Frankenstein” beginning setup. Planning to lurk, search, and (hope for) help getting it all squared away. This one is for my “Shop Bronco”, being built from leftovers, trade-ins, JYPs, and new parts where necessary.



Thank you, in advance!