New member from Cape Cod

Hi all,Just joined up here. Big into foxbodies but I appreciate all Mustangs. Up until the fall of 2013 I had owned a foxbody continuously since about 1989. After that 6+ year gap, in May 2020 I purchased a 1986 SVO from PA with 59,000 miles on it and in as pristine of condition as you are likely to find a 34 year old car.After a summer of really enjoying that SVO the opportunity came along to buy a 1986 GT T-Top car with 22,000 miles also in outstanding condition. But rather than needing to go to PA to get it, it was 5 miles from my house!To round it off, after comparing VIN numbers and carfax reports, I found these two cars were shipped both shipped from Dearborn MI on the same day - 3/10/86. They are approx. 5,000 apart in VIN sequence numbers. So a reunion of sorts!Both cars are fully documented from the original receipts and paperwork to most/all maintenance receipts. I have a deluxe Marti report on order for the SVO and likely will order one for the GT.The SVO has minor mods - sub frame connectors, k-member brace, maximum motorsport steering shaft and braided, SS brake hoses. I'm an OEM purist but these upgrades make a lot of sense for improving the durability. The GT has none of these so my upcoming projects for the GT include getting all these items in place. The GT does have after market headers, new cat-less h pipe and flow master mufflers (with the factory tips retained) and sounds fabulous! Also after market wheels but the factory wheels came with the car luckily. BTW the SVO has much more precise steering and handling and much better feeling brakes. The MM steering shaft is probably part of that but I suspect Ford's efforts to refine the SVO overall is also.My other project for next year is for sound systems. Both cars have their factory premium sound systems in working order but I'm going to replace speakers, possibly add subwoofers and maybe add new amps. Will disassemble the head units and clean/oil the cassette decks and clean all the controls over the winter. Plus keeping up with normal maintenance and cleaning if a project in itself! If I can maintain these cars as well as the the previous 3 SVO owners and 2 GT owners I'll have done ok.Looking forward to learning more from Stangnet. Here are some pics of my "babies" haha.