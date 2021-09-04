New member here kinda bittersweet to be joining.

P

plout99

New Member
Sep 4, 2021
1
0
1
42
Ohio
My wife’s uncle gave my son a 1989 GT that he had started to restore. Unfortunately Parkinson’s has stopped his ability to finish the car. That is now my sons goal to finish and be able to take his great uncle for a ride or three while he is still able to enjoy it. The car was a driver 3 years ago when he bought it he did some engine modifications and I am now putting the dash back in he had removed it for a dash and interior color swap. I have two plugs I can’t find a home for. I even have been using the Ford electrical/vacuum diagram book with no success. So off to The fox body forum to post some picture.
 

