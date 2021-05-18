New/Old Member from Pleasanton CA

Hello All! I have been a longtime mustang owner. Currently have 2 1967 Mustangs and 1 2014 Mustang V6 in my driveway. One of the 67s I have had since I was 15 years old (same age as the car) It has been restored 4 times over its lifetime with me. Currently it has a ford racing motor with a 1995 ford explorer intake and 1991 Mustang GT EFI computer and harness. The other is my sons who got it on his 15th bday. Its a striped down work in progress that is taking up a lot of space in my garage. The 2014 is another mustang my son got to go back in forth to school. So much work so little time....
Thanks,
Brodie
