New S550 Owner - Headed to the Track Soon

Not to totally duplicate my post from the welcome wagon forum, but I had some questions...I have a 2020 6-speed PP1 car on the stock Michelins. So far, I've done Kooks 1 7/8" long tubes (no cats), Corsa double X, Corsa Xtreme cat-back, JLT intake, and a Lund 93 octane tune. Going on tomorrow will be a Steeda clutch fluid cable. Headed out to Houston Raceway Park either this Friday or next to see what kind of numbers I can put down, but I'm not convinced it'll hook up on these PS4's. It sure doesn't on the street...Do any of y'all have experience running these tires on a prepped track? If so, how did they hook? Any advice for the launch?



-Rad