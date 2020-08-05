New to Forum, new to Ford

As a lifelong GM guy, I'm finding some very interesting engineering in our 09 Mustang GT 4.6 3V. Joined the forum as I know I will need practical help from time to time. (Hey, this aint no LS2...) My 06 GTO met with some difficulty involving a curb and a street sign. Sideways, at speed. SOooo... until I can find the time to replace the entire K Member / cradle and suspension and crash bars and, and... we thought we would refresh my son's 09 GT. Just getting the hang of this message board - here is a photo from my shop with where we are right now on the power train:Timing those cams with the phasers was an adventure.So much is different on this engine as compared to the LS engines I've built. It was very odd to see no cam bearings for instance.Here is where we are with the car:4:10 GearsBorla Attack exhaustThat's a new Reman Ford Transheads redone with Ford Racing "Hot Rod" camsMMR complete timing kitBBK Shorty headersFord Racing Throttle BodyLowering kit from American MuscleCervini custom hoodFord Racing dynamic strut and shock packageFord Racing lower control arms completeTune by BamaI did some math, and I couldn't justify the Ford Racing intake manifold with just 4.6 liters of displacement. I've had too much manifold before and lost mid range torque when we put it on the dyno. Anyone here have other experience?