New to Forum, new to Ford

As a lifelong GM guy, I'm finding some very interesting engineering in our 09 Mustang GT 4.6 3V. Joined the forum as I know I will need practical help from time to time. (Hey, this aint no LS2...) My 06 GTO met with some difficulty involving a curb and a street sign. Sideways, at speed. SOooo... until I can find the time to replace the entire K Member / cradle and suspension and crash bars and, and... we thought we would refresh my son's 09 GT. Just getting the hang of this message board - here is a photo from my shop with where we are right now on the power train:
4.6 3V.jpg


Timing those cams with the phasers was an adventure.

So much is different on this engine as compared to the LS engines I've built. It was very odd to see no cam bearings for instance.

Here is where we are with the car:

4:10 Gears
Borla Attack exhaust
That's a new Reman Ford Trans
heads redone with Ford Racing "Hot Rod" cams
MMR complete timing kit
BBK Shorty headers
Ford Racing Throttle Body
Lowering kit from American Muscle
Cervini custom hood
Ford Racing dynamic strut and shock package
Ford Racing lower control arms complete
Tune by Bama

I did some math, and I couldn't justify the Ford Racing intake manifold with just 4.6 liters of displacement. I've had too much manifold before and lost mid range torque when we put it on the dyno. Anyone here have other experience?
 

