New to Here

M

Mustang_Reefer

New Member
Jun 22, 2020
1
0
0
45
Welland
Hello,

I have an 1989 LX 5.0 that I am currently upgrading/restoring, this is not my first Fox but its the first one I've dug into. learning lots of tricks and tribulations along the way and really seeing first hand the surprises these things hold.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F hello new person here. with a question The Welcome Wagon 4
V NEW GUY FROM JERSEY HERE, BUT NOT NEW 5.0 The Welcome Wagon 5
I New Mustang Owner Here The Welcome Wagon 2
G Hey everyone, I'm new here, please help a girl out with some advice! Sell or restore? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 56
DarkFox I'm a new stangnet member and I am removing the :poo:ty early 90's alarm system in my car. Northeast Ohio failure here. The Welcome Wagon 21
L Newbie Here The Welcome Wagon 4
F Hell'o all, new here also. The Welcome Wagon 4
G Engine Tuning options? No one here in AZ seems to do it Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
R Hello, New here. The Welcome Wagon 2
Keionte The O'l "Hello, Happy to be here." The Welcome Wagon 20
A new here looking for quality of life upgrades for my 1971 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
J NEW HERE 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
Saberdemon New guy from Maryland here The Welcome Wagon 13
D Another Newbie here! The Welcome Wagon 8
M New guy here from SE Pa The Welcome Wagon 4
Fast6hand New to here 01 Mustang GT The Welcome Wagon 15
I Electrical Hi all! New here! Hoping to get a little help with a problem i am having on my 93 Foxbody! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
0 New Owner Here The Welcome Wagon 3
K First Mustang, here. Figured I'd go ahead and jump in. The Welcome Wagon 7
M Turbo Foxbody bin files (Starting point) DUMB YOUR BIN FILES HERE NO MATTER MODS!!!!!!! Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
1 New member here, 5.0 enthusiast for over 10 yrs. The Welcome Wagon 4
79pace Old New Person here The Welcome Wagon 13
LILCBRA Here's a new story.... 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
G Newbie Here The Welcome Wagon 1
Xenogenesis Hiya, new here The Welcome Wagon 1
CrowdControl New member here The Welcome Wagon 2
Bigsmitties New here, so howdy The Welcome Wagon 6
G New here The Welcome Wagon 2
J Newbie Here in Keene, New Hampshire The Welcome Wagon 3
MachUno Drivetrain Rookie here! I need your Bracket car advice, tips and 2 cents worth. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Benni614 New to here not to mustangs. The Welcome Wagon 1
HighLife7 New here but not to Mustangs The Welcome Wagon 2
M newbe here but not to fox bodys... The Welcome Wagon 1
GodStang Hello New guy here! The Welcome Wagon 2
A New here. The Welcome Wagon 1
Steel1 Started a little modification here's some pics 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
H New member here! The Welcome Wagon 1
B New here in need of some info/help 96 gt 4.6 a.t. The Welcome Wagon 3
Kimono Gryphon Greets all here... ^^ The Welcome Wagon 3
G Newby here The Welcome Wagon 1
MadRaysMach1 New here with my new Mustang The Welcome Wagon 4
C New here - interested in first mustang The Welcome Wagon 2
W FUEL PUMP PROBLEM NEW HERE AND TRYING TO LEARN 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
M New guy here The Welcome Wagon 1
MarineDeuce Digital Tuning I Started Here so a Tuning Update 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
6 New member here with a 1965 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
B New to here but not new to working on cars The Welcome Wagon 1
B 2011 Owner - But New Here The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom