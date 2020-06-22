New to Here

Mustang_Reefer
Hello,
I have an 1989 LX 5.0 that I am currently upgrading/restoring, this is not my first Fox but its the first one I've dug into. learning lots of tricks and tribulations along the way and really seeing first hand the surprises these things hold.
