Nitrous Install

White Wolf
Member
-
- Dec 10, 2018
-
- 37
-
- 4
-
- 18
-
- 58
I have bounced back and forth from Nitrous to Supercharger for a long time. Since I already had about HALF of the kit for Nitrous I decided to go ahead and finish off ordering the parts.
I wanted to do it right so here is what I ordered.
NITROUS COMPONENTS
Nitrous Express Kit Using 150 (Shot) $800.00
Nitrous Outlet ProMax Progressive Kit $950
10# Bottle W/ Gauge $320
Bottle Holder $287
Bottle Heater $260
Bottle Opener $310
Purge Line Kit $155
Bottle Blow Off Valve $30
Switch Panel $60.00 (inside console)
Auto Meter triple gauge (pod) $100
Auto Meter Nitrous Pressure (GUAGE) $250.00
Auto Meter AFR Digital (GAUGE) $335
Auto Meter Fuel Pressure (GAUGE) $232
I just had everything installed a couple days ago. Now the 3rd Phase is getting a new DYNO TUNE for it along with changing my gears back down to 4:10 from 4:56 and a set of colder Brisk Plugs. Holding off due to the uncertainty of the future economy/ Virus Scare.
Speed Shop did a beautiful job and took them about 4 days to due to the electronics and sensors etc.
Haven't used it yet and won't til I get some other things in order.
Thought this may help someone who is on the FENCE.
I wanted to do it right so here is what I ordered.
NITROUS COMPONENTS
Nitrous Express Kit Using 150 (Shot) $800.00
Nitrous Outlet ProMax Progressive Kit $950
10# Bottle W/ Gauge $320
Bottle Holder $287
Bottle Heater $260
Bottle Opener $310
Purge Line Kit $155
Bottle Blow Off Valve $30
Switch Panel $60.00 (inside console)
Auto Meter triple gauge (pod) $100
Auto Meter Nitrous Pressure (GUAGE) $250.00
Auto Meter AFR Digital (GAUGE) $335
Auto Meter Fuel Pressure (GAUGE) $232
I just had everything installed a couple days ago. Now the 3rd Phase is getting a new DYNO TUNE for it along with changing my gears back down to 4:10 from 4:56 and a set of colder Brisk Plugs. Holding off due to the uncertainty of the future economy/ Virus Scare.
Speed Shop did a beautiful job and took them about 4 days to due to the electronics and sensors etc.
Haven't used it yet and won't til I get some other things in order.
Thought this may help someone who is on the FENCE.
Attachments
-
370.4 KB Views: 3
-
422.9 KB Views: 3
-
463.5 KB Views: 3