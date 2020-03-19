Nitrous Install

I have bounced back and forth from Nitrous to Supercharger for a long time. Since I already had about HALF of the kit for Nitrous I decided to go ahead and finish off ordering the parts.



I wanted to do it right so here is what I ordered.



NITROUS COMPONENTS



Nitrous Express Kit Using 150 (Shot) $800.00



Nitrous Outlet ProMax Progressive Kit $950



10# Bottle W/ Gauge $320



Bottle Holder $287



Bottle Heater $260



Bottle Opener $310



Purge Line Kit $155



Bottle Blow Off Valve $30



Switch Panel $60.00 (inside console)



Auto Meter triple gauge (pod) $100



Auto Meter Nitrous Pressure (GUAGE) $250.00



Auto Meter AFR Digital (GAUGE) $335



Auto Meter Fuel Pressure (GAUGE) $232



I just had everything installed a couple days ago. Now the 3rd Phase is getting a new DYNO TUNE for it along with changing my gears back down to 4:10 from 4:56 and a set of colder Brisk Plugs. Holding off due to the uncertainty of the future economy/ Virus Scare.



Speed Shop did a beautiful job and took them about 4 days to due to the electronics and sensors etc.



Haven't used it yet and won't til I get some other things in order.



Thought this may help someone who is on the FENCE.