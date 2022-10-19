I have a stock 84 block. When I took it out of the Mustang it- was running fine. I got a brand new vehicle so the mustang struggled for my attention. Fast forward a decade and I want to rebuild the engine. Here is the question after all that history, can I just purchase a rotating assembly for a stock 84 and put that in the block without any machine work?

I am not looking for a lot of power - I only have stock E7TE heads but wanting to pair that up with TFS stage one with retro fit link bar lifters and a Holley 600 vacuum secondary. All this backed by a B&M C4.

Thanks all for your input.