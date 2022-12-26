Engine Machine Shop asked me .....

slipkid269

slipkid269

Active Member
Jun 24, 2021
109
36
38
ok gotta answer the machine shop guy soon. He wants to know do I want main girdle. Do I? asked 20oz or 50oz damper, shaft and flywheel? I dont know. I figured just go with the stock 50oz stuff. said if I was gonna change do it now...why?

I thought about a girdle but dont think I need it. I heard of concrete in the block to the middle of the freeze plugs and temps stay good. Will this make the block stronger?

I think to put in a main girdle it will hang to low into oil pan. my crossmember was clearenced for the oil pan as it is.

They are concerned about splitting the block or the flywheel coming through the floor.

Being done to it..
Making a 347! Not a full blown crazy one. New forged wiseco pistons, eagle crank. I plan on keeping it low profile using the stock efi, upper and lower. Stock ecm. Port matching and maybe some nice rockers and a bumpity managable cam. Now in my reasoning I see it as smaller than a 351. And I have never been impressed by a 351 stock. So I see it as smaller than that, but they seem erring on thesafe side I appreaciate that but where I can save money I gotta!

Time is running out so if you gottsome thoughts please add them. I will be going into more detail in my build posted below....its not a stang, its a stang prototype! with a 89 ho a t5 and 3.79s in the back.

Thanks for your time.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Grn92LX

Grn92LX

Fidanza Man!
Founding Member
Jan 14, 2001
6,792
55
129
28oz and use arp main cap studs. No girdle and no cement. The shop should be telling you what to use, not asking. No one builds 347's with 50oz balance. The less weight hanging off the ends the better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Akumu No Dara Ra
Progress Thread Akumu No Dara Ra's LSX swap and build Thread! Updated (2/10/22 @ 8:30PM CST)
Replies
140
Views
7K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Akumu No Dara Ra
Akumu No Dara Ra
S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
4
Views
2K
Engine and Power Adder
Ang3lgarcia
A
ndfox92
95 lightning 351 into fox question
Replies
1
Views
688
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
J
Need Help: 95 Mustang GT Engine Rebuild
Replies
0
Views
772
Other Auto Tech
jurban421
J
B
95 GT shaking VIOLENTLY, now will not start
Replies
13
Views
799
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu