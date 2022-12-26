ok gotta answer the machine shop guy soon. He wants to know do I want main girdle. Do I? asked 20oz or 50oz damper, shaft and flywheel? I dont know. I figured just go with the stock 50oz stuff. said if I was gonna change do it now...why?



I thought about a girdle but dont think I need it. I heard of concrete in the block to the middle of the freeze plugs and temps stay good. Will this make the block stronger?



I think to put in a main girdle it will hang to low into oil pan. my crossmember was clearenced for the oil pan as it is.



They are concerned about splitting the block or the flywheel coming through the floor.



Being done to it..

Making a 347! Not a full blown crazy one. New forged wiseco pistons, eagle crank. I plan on keeping it low profile using the stock efi, upper and lower. Stock ecm. Port matching and maybe some nice rockers and a bumpity managable cam. Now in my reasoning I see it as smaller than a 351. And I have never been impressed by a 351 stock. So I see it as smaller than that, but they seem erring on thesafe side I appreaciate that but where I can save money I gotta!



Time is running out so if you gottsome thoughts please add them. I will be going into more detail in my build posted below....its not a stang, its a stang prototype! with a 89 ho a t5 and 3.79s in the back.



Thanks for your time.