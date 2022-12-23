Non PI heads w/cams on a PI block

B

BeardIsRed

New Member
Sep 28, 2022
3
0
1
Ok so I know you can get significant gains by doing the PI head swap on a non pi block......but what about the other way around?

Let's say I were to take a 99 Gt short block and build it with 96 heads and intake....what would be the end result?


Reason I'm inquiring is I've got 3 motors....factory 96 with a cracked block but good internals and heads, 98 with either a dropped freeze plug behind the flywheel/ cracked block with internals an heads, 99 short block with no heads......
 

