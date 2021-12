Thank you 393Stroker. Fact!



94-95 GT's, which have the 5.0 302 engine are EEC-IV (aka OBD I). The 5.0's are the ONLY Stangs with OBD-I pcm's. The 94 and up 3.8 V6 Stangs are ALL OBD-II systems. The only thing different between the 94-95 V6's and the 96 and up V6's is that the 94-95's still contain Ignition Control Modules, while the later ones don't. It's all built in to the PCM on those. There are a few other differences, but I wont get into that..way off topic.



So 94-95 V6 people, go ahead and fire up that OBD-II scanner. If no scanner will work when plugged in, either there is a wiring problem on the data connector, or a faulty sensor is overloading the PCM. A no read display will occur if this IS the case. Unplugged sensors wont cause a no-read situation. It will just throw a code for no signal, no voltage, etc.