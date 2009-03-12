thanks again for the updated info Mr Bug...



Marcus,



the snow is finally thawing now, the lazy sumb1tches are finally having no choice but to go back to work.. some people have had a week off, any excuse....



Im planning on driving the car a LOT more this year, firstly to a dyno where I can finish off mapping it so I can make use out of the new novi 2000 blower on it..



Oh, here's a perculiar english idiosyncrasy... we use °F for hot weather and °C for cold weather... now THATS plain ODD !!! So there's talk of highs at 70°F and lows of -3°C



Ahh... I'd give most things to be back in CA, I was only there for 2 weeks a few years back but could have easily skipped that plane ride home... I work 100% from home so there's nothing stopping me moving anywhere in the world and continuing with my current employment... just your pesky visa/green card system... I just need to get someone over there aged 50+ to adopt me as their son and I'm good to go....