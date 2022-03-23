Anthonyvee90
I have a 89 mustang gt with a t5. I recently changed the clutch out due to slipping. I also had a oil leak coming from the transmission mount. I switched the clutch out also did the pilot bearing and the rear main seal because I thought that’s what was causing the problem but ended up being the pcv valve that was leaking, so I switched it out as well. All said and done car is still leaking from the same spot.
Any help is greatly appreciated
Thanks in advance
