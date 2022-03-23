Engine Oil leak from Trans mount

A

I have a 89 mustang gt with a t5. I recently changed the clutch out due to slipping. I also had a oil leak coming from the transmission mount. I switched the clutch out also did the pilot bearing and the rear main seal because I thought that’s what was causing the problem but ended up being the pcv valve that was leaking, so I switched it out as well. All said and done car is still leaking from the same spot.
Any help is greatly appreciated
Thanks in advance
 

Did you wash all the old oil off really well? Could be some just running down from before.

When you installed the rear main seal? Did you get a look at the crank, and did you see any scoring?

Did you loctite the flywheel bolts? If there’s no sealer of loctite on them they will leak oil as they are not blind holes.
 
96pushrod said:
Did you wash all the old oil off really well? Could be some just running down from before.

When you installed the rear main seal? Did you get a look at the crank, and did you see any scoring?

Did you loctite the flywheel bolts? If there’s no sealer of loctite on them they will leak oil as they are not blind holes.
I did not wash it well
The rear main was actually dry just switched it out because I already had it.
Yes I did loctite the flywheel bolts
 
