Hey sorry if I end up having missed something super obvious I’m young and dumb lol. So my 95 5.0 has an oil pan gasket leak. I went by the Haynes manual and removed everything needed as far as I can tell, and it says to lift the engine about 2 inches to get clearance to pull the pan. I’m to a point where I’ve lifted it as high as 4.5-5 inches and still can’t get clearance from the bottom of the engine. I don’t have the knowledge to identify the part of the engine that’s blocking it but it’s the lowest point of the engine sitting in the front side of the pan. I can offer some very terrible pictures if it’ll help. Any advice on this? Thank you!