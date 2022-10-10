Engine Oil pan removal - no clearance from engine despite lift

Hey sorry if I end up having missed something super obvious I’m young and dumb lol. So my 95 5.0 has an oil pan gasket leak. I went by the Haynes manual and removed everything needed as far as I can tell, and it says to lift the engine about 2 inches to get clearance to pull the pan. I’m to a point where I’ve lifted it as high as 4.5-5 inches and still can’t get clearance from the bottom of the engine. I don’t have the knowledge to identify the part of the engine that’s blocking it but it’s the lowest point of the engine sitting in the front side of the pan. I can offer some very terrible pictures if it’ll help. Any advice on this? Thank you!
 
Welcome to the forums! :)
Pics are always helpful in cases like this. It could be the oil pump, the oil pickup tube, or possibly the timing cover by your description. I'm sure someone has run into a problem like this and can help you out though. Good luck!
 
Thank you for the insight! Here are the best pics I have right now, I’ll try to get better ones once I’m off work. This is from the front of the pan looking in. These pics are with about 4 inches of lift if I remember right
 

