Oil Pressure Gauge swap

Hello guys,

Can anyone help me with some info about the wiring for a 65 Mustang Instrument Cluster. I have a 65 Mustang Fastback with stock Instrument Cluster with the lights for Oil and Amps.

I am switching to a 66 IC with 5 Gauges. My question is about the wiring for the Oil Pressure light being used on the Oil pressure Gauge. How do you make that connection.

The oil pressure light has 2 wires, 1 for the sending unit and the other for the Voltage Regulator. The Oil Pressure Gauge has 2 posts. Not sure which post is what, positive and negative or what. I already changed out the sending unit the gauge one. I really appreciate the help and advice from this forum. Thank you.