Oil Pressure Gauge swap

G

gilzuckie

New Member
Nov 3, 2018
3
0
1
53
Anaheim, CA
Hello guys,
Can anyone help me with some info about the wiring for a 65 Mustang Instrument Cluster. I have a 65 Mustang Fastback with stock Instrument Cluster with the lights for Oil and Amps.
I am switching to a 66 IC with 5 Gauges. My question is about the wiring for the Oil Pressure light being used on the Oil pressure Gauge. How do you make that connection.
The oil pressure light has 2 wires, 1 for the sending unit and the other for the Voltage Regulator. The Oil Pressure Gauge has 2 posts. Not sure which post is what, positive and negative or what. I already changed out the sending unit the gauge one. I really appreciate the help and advice from this forum. Thank you.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W oil pressure gauge jumps 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
8 Electrical Oil Pressure Gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
R Oil pressure gauge 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
B Oil pressure gauge dropped to zero SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
M Does anyone know what the hole to the left of the oil pressure sender is for?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
R Oil pressure gauge not working The Welcome Wagon 2
X Oil pressure gauge maxed out 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
J 2014 Mustang GT - Oil Temp Sensor 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
P Engine Oil Pressure Gauge Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
P 2017 Oil Pressure Gauge? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
acutron42 Oil Pressure Gauge Install 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
D 89 Fox Oil Pressure Gauge 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
C Help With Oil Pressure Gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
StreetKing GT Engine Oil Gauge Stays On Low! Car Making Noise, Please Help!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 16
J Oil Pressure Gauge Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
H Engine Oil Pressure Drops With Mech Gauge 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 25
MVG•GT93 Oil Pressure Gauge Doesn't Work Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
R Question On Ford Stock Oil Pressure Gauges 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
SIKNSLIK Opinions On I Equus Mechanical Oil Pressure Gauge 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
millhouse High Oil Pressure And Temperature Gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
striker911 Oil Pressure Gauge On Zero 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
E Who Has Installed An Oil Pressure Gauge On Their Coyote? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
ry94stang50 Oil Pressure Gauge Bounces? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
SoFlStang Mechanical Oil Pressure Gauge Line Routing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Matts95YellowGT Engine Stock Oil Pressure Gauge On 95 Gt 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Rusty67 Anyone Know Of A Good Oil Pressure/temp Combo Gauge ? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
redpwny Erratic oil pressure gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
foxbodymike87 Autometer Oil Pressure gauge hose 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
M Oil pressure gauge not working SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
fawcett Oil Pressure Gauge Reading Low?!? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Stangit50 Just installed electric Autometer Oil Pressure and Water Temp Gauges... ?'s Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
N Temp gauge and Oil pressure gauge in cluster don't work SVT Tech Forum 2
S Making Our Oil Pressure Gauge Read Correctly SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
R Oil pressure gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
astronut1885 Speedhut 2 1/16 electronic oil pressure and water temp gauges. Interior Exterior Parts 0
chgovfk Water / oil pressure gauge help? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
hollywoodstang electric oil pressure gauge 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
T How does the cluster's oil pressure gauge work? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
MY 85 GT Oil pressure gauge question? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
65 fastback High volume oil pump & oil pressure gauge reading Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
A oil going up pressure gauge hose Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
kosmos Oil Pressure GAUGE started leaking oil today!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
U '98 3.8L Oil Pressure gauge flickering....WTF? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
APOCALYPSEof87 Oil Pressure Gauge Needle Sways Back n Forth Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
ImportSlayer347 How Do I Install An Oil Pressure Gauge? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
astronut1885 Installing oil pressure and water temp gauges. Quick?s SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
J Coolant and oil pressure gauge doesnt work?!?! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Fast_Mustang87 AutoMeter Oil Pressure Gauge Help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
1 Autometer oil pressure gauge install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Oil pressure and Air/fuel ratio gauges SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
Similar threads
Top Bottom