Oil pressure problems

I have a 86 gt 5.0 ho and been having problems with the oil pressure. I was driving and I lost complete oil pressure but then I turned the car off as soon as it dropped and turned it back on after 2 mins and it went back to the “o” in normal. I put a new oil pressure sensor and a new cluster. What should it be oil pump or it’s just the cluster I put is bad because it’s used. But it’s weird how it lost it completely but got it back. Any suggestions what it could be?