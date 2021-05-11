Oil pressure problems

M

Marco86gt

New Member
May 11, 2021
1
0
0
21
Fortworth Texas
I have a 86 gt 5.0 ho and been having problems with the oil pressure. I was driving and I lost complete oil pressure but then I turned the car off as soon as it dropped and turned it back on after 2 mins and it went back to the “o” in normal. I put a new oil pressure sensor and a new cluster. What should it be oil pump or it’s just the cluster I put is bad because it’s used. But it’s weird how it lost it completely but got it back. Any suggestions what it could be?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
19,451
6,471
193
polk county florida
Install a mechanical pressure gauge, you can zip tie it to a wiper blade temporarily if necessarily, that way you can monitor the readings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

93CalypsoConvert
Oil Pressure Question
Replies
17
Views
723
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
marcelo
marcelo
Rick88
Fox White smoke at 3000 RPM after oil change
Replies
12
Views
312
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
Jmack82
Engine P0345, P0300, P0305 low oil pressure/ stalling
Replies
13
Views
356
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Jmack82
Jmack82
C
1999 Mustang GT
Replies
3
Views
129
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
Scott7512
Engine Oil pressure fluctuations
Replies
1
Views
534
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom