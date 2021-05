Hi everybody, I was on here many years ago - 90lxfoxbody. Don't have to guess what my ride was. I'm living in Italy now and about to buy my first Mustang here. I'm finding some interesting Mustangs, looking forward to the experience. I would also like to recover any pics etc. I posted under my old username. I can't access my old email so I'm not able to reset my password, hoping the admins can help me out there.