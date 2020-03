Hey I have a 2016 mustang V6, so the two circle lights right up near the top of the rear view mirror don’t turn on if all the doors are shut! It makes no sense to me. If a door opens they turn on perfectly fine. Also I don’t know if there are even lights in the mirrors for like the driver and passanger visors but they don’t turn on if there are any. So if anyone has any knowledge maybe it’s how the car is made please help me out!