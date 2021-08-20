Engine Overheating issues

I have a 90’ fox body 306 with stock intake and 19lb injectors , cold air intake. Been chasing an ongoing issue with car overheating as soon as I start driving the car. Temp guage would be just before the middle line during idle and rises as I leave my driveway. I have a radiator from autozone, new thermostat, pump, did a blown gasket test.(good) and new hoses. I have a 10 blade 15” electric fan unknown company with 200 degree fan switch. It’s 98 degrees out where I live. Don’t know what else to do
 

Need some info like:
What is the actual temp and how many degrees it rises when driving, in traffic, ac off. This requires installing an aftermarket gauge.
what cfm is the electric fan
What temperature is the thermostat
 
I would make sure to bleed all the possible air out of the cooling system and then look at that efan real hard. Pull some numbers off it and do research to see what kind of cfm it is tossing.. if you can't find anything on it junk it and toss stock clutch setup back on or go with a known quality efan that puts decent cfm out.
 
