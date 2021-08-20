Maciasmarci
I have a 90’ fox body 306 with stock intake and 19lb injectors , cold air intake. Been chasing an ongoing issue with car overheating as soon as I start driving the car. Temp guage would be just before the middle line during idle and rises as I leave my driveway. I have a radiator from autozone, new thermostat, pump, did a blown gasket test.(good) and new hoses. I have a 10 blade 15” electric fan unknown company with 200 degree fan switch. It’s 98 degrees out where I live. Don’t know what else to do