P0118 code - somebody please tell me what the deal is

So I bought another mustang, it’s a 2004 gt. I bring it home and I notice the temp gauge and the ac wasn’t working, so I look at the ect sensor and see it was ripped apart. After replacing it, everything works again. It still idles very rough and if I rev it to 6k it starts sounding like it’s misfiring, if I run it full throttle to redline it falls on its face as soon as it gets back down to idle.

It originally threw the codes p0118 and p0175 but after running full throttle once it throws p0172 as well. It also has a ticking sound coming from what sounds like a cylinder on the drivers side, the previous owner said it was blow by from an injector and it began after he replaced them.

Another thing I’ve noticed is the plug ect sensor, when the car is turned on it reads .065 volts from the power wire and .005 from the ground signal wire. I haven’t found anything online that talks about this problem but I’m assuming it’s a bad ground? If anybody can help me out it would be appreciated, I’m about to start tearing it apart but I’d like some guidance on where specifically I should start. Thanks guys