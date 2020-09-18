Hello new to forum. I have a 2003 GT. All stock except exhaust and cold air. I am having a problem, possibly pcm. Car was at idle then suddenly just shut off. It cranks but will not start. I connected OBD reader and it tells me error cannot communicate. I checked fuses all fine. I pulled out pcm and it lools good and there is no burned smell. I opened pcm and no little burn marks etc. It looks good but it is electronics so who knows. Do you guys think pcm is fried? Should I replace it? If so can I replace it with a used one that came off same year and model or does it have to be a rebuilt with my vin number? Any advice please. Thanks.