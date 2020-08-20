Engine Performed cranks but no start checklist and no joy. Help

A9P setup.
Cranks but no start.
No spark.
No injector pulse.

Performed following tests...

PIP - Tested pip with LED and it blinks on crank.
Swapped TFI and shot all TFI wires with EEC removed.
16 continuity to 60pin
4 to 60 pin with 22k ohms
IGN run w/12v
IGN crank w/12v
36 continuity to 60 pin
56 continuity to 60 pin

Spout- Probed the spout when connected with LED and no blinking.

Coil has 12v at red and green wires on run.
Test light does NOT blink when connected to red and green wires at coil on crank.

Swapped 3 computers but honestly they could all be bad.

What else can we test just short of getting a new PCM?

We have these unknown computers but dang it's hard to accept that all three are bad.

A9L : Fuel pump runs constantly but CEL works
A9P : No CEL light on Key On but pump does do self test
A9P: No CEL light on Key on but pump does do self test.
Yes, we swapped the auto to manual wiring when switching the A9P vs A9L
 
