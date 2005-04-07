Post Pics of Your Mustang

M

MADE4ME!

New Member
Mar 31, 2005
2
0
0
Legend Lime Vert!!!

Nothing Like a 05 Stang!!!!

Ordered Dec 2 - Arrived March 19th, and the dealer
said it was the ONLY allotment they were going to get this year.
And offered me $3,800 more than I paid for it. Not even tempted.
 

Attachments

