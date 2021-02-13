Power but window not working

akaNYr

akaNYr

Member
Jun 13, 2017
20
2
13
57
Washington state
Hi guys. I have a 95 GT 5.0 with driver window not working. There's power to switch, up and down. There's power to the upper and lower halves of connector plug wires from switch to window motor, but only when pressing the up button. I swapped the driver/passenger switches, both work for pass. window but not drivers. The window motor works w/wires connected straight to battery. There's no One Touch Down option or module. I didn't check the harness in the door hinge, if the power wire was broke the test light wont light. Is there a relay not shown in the diagram or secret handshake I'm missing?
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20210122-000312~2.png
    Screenshot_20210122-000312~2.png
    401.1 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Electrical Driver Power Window Doesn’t Work
Replies
3
Views
101
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HemiRick
HemiRick
T
Interior and Upholstery Power window troubleshooting
Replies
0
Views
461
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
talltaylor
T
0
Door lock switch and power window issues
Replies
1
Views
479
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DaBard
D
J
Only lock button that works is driver side unlock
Replies
0
Views
235
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
jmadams
J
R
1995 Mustang power window does not work.
Replies
0
Views
559
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
rick.medina
R
Top Bottom