Power but window not working

Hi guys. I have a 95 GT 5.0 with driver window not working. There's power to switch, up and down. There's power to the upper and lower halves of connector plug wires from switch to window motor, but only when pressing the up button. I swapped the driver/passenger switches, both work for pass. window but not drivers. The window motor works w/wires connected straight to battery. There's no One Touch Down option or module. I didn't check the harness in the door hinge, if the power wire was broke the test light wont light. Is there a relay not shown in the diagram or secret handshake I'm missing?