So my car was missing the passenger side lock actuator and the drivers was just sitting in the bottom of the door all nasty and corroded. Just replaced em, cleaned the switches and nothing is happening.

I’ve checked everything with a test light and so far the pink/black and pink/orange wires that go to the actuators aren’t getting juice on their way to the driver’s side.
I’ve got switched power coming out of the harness to the passenger side actuator. I’ve read some posts where people say power needs to be getting to both actuators for everything to work and some that say it doesn’t, so which is it?

Also is there a common spot in the dash that the wires could be chafed? They seem so buried under the dash, I can’t see many people :leghump:ing with em.

Thanks in Advance!
 

