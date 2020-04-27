Interior and Upholstery Power lumbar questions

Sep 1, 2010
Kearney, NE
I hope I do not already know the answers to this problem. When I had the seats recovered, I had the driver’s seat leaking lumbar bag (heavy rubber) replaced with a new Ford part with the same number (a plastic bag!) It did not work for very long. The pump still sounds like it is working, but nothing inflates. I plan on testing the pump’s output and seeing if the bag inflates from the line with a low psi air hose nozzle.
If it’s the new plastic air bag -
1. Is the HD black bag available new?
2. Should I try to patch the original bag with a tire/tube patch?
3. Do the top seat covers do not clip together at the bottom, Velcro or zip like my newer Fords, so there’s going to be sewing involved to get to this?
 

