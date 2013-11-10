Power Steering Underdrive Pulley ?

Lol, explorer intakes!



As far as dyno testing for gains this small, that would be very hard to do. There are variables that affect each and every dyno run. Find 3 hp might just be the matter of waiting for the ambient temp to change 2 degrees or the car to have coolant temps 5 degrees one way or the other. To have back to back identical dyno pulls is something that doesn't happen. Of course everyone likes to keep the one that is highest compared to the rest when really an average of 3 would probably be more responsible. If you want to talk about gains from lets say an intake manifold where there is 15-20 hp on the table you will certainly see those results in dyno testing!