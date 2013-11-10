Power Steering Underdrive Pulley ?

Dave2000GT
Active Member
-
- Oct 3, 2005
-
- 229
-
- 26
-
- 39
-
- 40
Has anyone had experience running just the PS underdrive, while leaving the crank pulley at stock ? Is there any change in power or steering response ?
It's offered by this company on ebay
http://www.ebay.com/itm/79-93-SBF-5...ng-Serpentine-Pulley-Ships-Free-/221275612448
I'm thinking of giving it a try at the same time as I do an AC delete since I'll be re-sizing the belt already.
It's offered by this company on ebay
http://www.ebay.com/itm/79-93-SBF-5...ng-Serpentine-Pulley-Ships-Free-/221275612448
I'm thinking of giving it a try at the same time as I do an AC delete since I'll be re-sizing the belt already.