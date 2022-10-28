Brakes Prebent brake line help needed

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
2,734
1,685
133
67
Florida
Complete new stainless brake line kit for my 83 GLX..... getting around to installing the line that goes back to the rear and where it attaches to the line across the firewall is not going to work.... I have temporarilly attached it to the bottom of the car where it fits very well but you can see in the pictures its off where hooks to the firewall line...
I cannot bend it any more so I believe my option here is to cut and reflare one or both ends..
No I do not have a flairing tool or have I ever done any flairing before...
Thought I would take the line to a local shop and have them do it....
Anyone add some thoughts to this problem?
This brake kit fits 82-84 mustangs.....
Thanks
DSCF1213.JPG
DSCF1214.JPG
 
Mustang5L5 said:
I think i had the same issue. I just added a little "kick" to the tubing on the line running to the rear of the car to take up some of the extra line and put the union closer to the firewall.
Click to expand...
If I cut and reflared it isnt' there the possibility that the tube can crack?
I have bent it all its going to bend.... Should have seen it before i bent it.....
Where the line bolts to the rest of the car is close to perfect, I hate to adjust it elsewhere...
 
More pics..... The line comes up through a hole in the sheetmetal and then takes a loop towards the pass fender.. There is no room to bend it with this loop.. Too bad the line doesnt' come straight up then bend towards the firewall line... It would bolt right up..
DSCF1215.JPG
DSCF1216.JPG
DSCF1217.JPG
 
