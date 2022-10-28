Complete new stainless brake line kit for my 83 GLX..... getting around to installing the line that goes back to the rear and where it attaches to the line across the firewall is not going to work.... I have temporarilly attached it to the bottom of the car where it fits very well but you can see in the pictures its off where hooks to the firewall line...I cannot bend it any more so I believe my option here is to cut and reflare one or both ends..No I do not have a flairing tool or have I ever done any flairing before...Thought I would take the line to a local shop and have them do it....Anyone add some thoughts to this problem?This brake kit fits 82-84 mustangs.....Thanks