Prepping for FI

H

Hmdballa219

New Member
Aug 31, 2020
7
0
1
29
hobart, in
ok guys so I plan on going FI next season, I have had the car for about 1 month now, ran a best of 12.74 at track, driving it down there 45 mins away, and on radials. What I know about car from visual and what seller told me is,
-347 stroker
-holley carb (I beleive I looked up the numbers and it said it was a 650)
-Full suspension done for track
-c4 trans
-i just did the battery relocation to trunk area.
-victor jr intake

So I'm looking to go FI , think I have settled on this http://www.torqstorm.com/kits_single_small-block-ford.html
So my questions are,
1.what kind of carb is recommended?or should I keep my carb i have, and send it in to get it tweaked/opened up for blow through.?
2. Do I need a specific cam? If so which one? (The one in there now not much lope or choppy)
3.any other things I should check/know/buy before installing that and driving?
4. Also wanted to add snow kit https://sportcompactwarehouse.com/snow-20010-stage-2-boost-cooler any comments on that?

Thanks everyone in advance for help!



FB_IMG_1600683444426.jpg
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Engine Head Gasket Surface Prep Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Engine Engine Dyno Prep Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Forced Induction Prep 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S E A F San Diego No Prep Drag Shootout July 30th, 2016 Regional Forums and Event Information 1
MustangEWA Expired 1990 Mustang Lx- Hatchback. 331 Stroker, Race-prepped Road Course Car. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
F Timing Bump Prep Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
tjsteeda Photo - Steeda's Prepping For The 2015 Mustang ... Are You? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 10
P 1995 Gt Covertible Paint Prep 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
boostfrk Getting Ready To Paint Interior Plastics...prep Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
B Prepping 88 Mustang Gt For Paint Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
1 Off-road X-pipe install PREP '91 coupe 5.0 5-speed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T FS: 2004 Mach 1, Track Prepped, Low Miles, CLEAN SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
BLOWN347STROKER Prepping underside of car? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
darthcual GT40P Head prep Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
CarFreakGT Best prep/paint for rearend? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
russ1979 What can I do to prep for a track day? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
C Prep advice to start engine not started in 4-5 yrs Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
L WHAT COMPANY MAKES A GOOD PREPPED AOD?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
helty Prep for Stering Rack replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
P Question regarding Eastwood Products and Body Prep Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
DNA DOA Hood prep, primer, sanding help needed. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
65Rob Paint and prep interior? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
M Couple questions on prepping some body parts! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M I need some help with body prep on my fastback Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
drummerboy5.0 DIY Paint Prep advice?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
6 Repro body panel prep Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
S Advice on Prep for SC/Turbo + NJ Emissions questions 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
NIKwoaC 5-Lug Spindle Prep Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Tony R block prep Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
94-302-vert Prep for Paint, need sandpaper advice 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Mustang5L5 Mustang5l5's Progress Thread - prepping for engine bay paint 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2600
J how the hell do i prep for paint?? Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
rd Stroker Block Prep Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
V Supercharge Prep 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
A Fiberglass hood work/prep Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
I candy can some one walk me through the prep for spray paint? Mustang Sound & Shine All 3
M Track prep?..plugs, timming, tires, ect.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Bosscat Painting stripes, prep question for 2 stage Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
gruvee87vertgt What instant car show clearner/prep do you use? Mustang Sound & Shine All 11
B Please help on getting GT40 irons prepped..... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
ryan218 prep for interior paint? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
P Package Board Prep 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
5spd GT Come In: Gasket Prep and Bolt Prep for PI headswap needed! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Turbo92PGT Fiberglass hoods require so much prep 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
S Paint/prep help and how to install S281 Spoiler (99+) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
G Car Show Prep: Interior Review / Opinion 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
B out of storage prep 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
S Paint prep on fiberglass Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
Modular2v tore the 331 down today to prep for heads and.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
B How much does it cost you to prep a block? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom