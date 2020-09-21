Prepping for FI

Hmdballa219
ok guys so I plan on going FI next season, I have had the car for about 1 month now, ran a best of 12.74 at track, driving it down there 45 mins away, and on radials. What I know about car from visual and what seller told me is,
-347 stroker
-holley carb (I beleive I looked up the numbers and it said it was a 650)
-Full suspension done for track
-c4 trans
-i just did the battery relocation to trunk area.
-victor jr intake
So I'm looking to go FI , think I have settled on this http://www.torqstorm.com/kits_single_small-block-ford.html
So my questions are,
1.what kind of carb is recommended?or should I keep my carb i have, and send it in to get it tweaked/opened up for blow through.?
2. Do I need a specific cam? If so which one? (The one in there now not much lope or choppy)
3.any other things I should check/know/buy before installing that and driving?
4. Also wanted to add snow kit https://sportcompactwarehouse.com/snow-20010-stage-2-boost-cooler any comments on that?
Thanks everyone in advance for help!
