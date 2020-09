Prepping for FI

ok guys so I plan on going FI next season, I have had the car for about 1 month now, ran a best of 12.74 at track, driving it down there 45 mins away, and on radials. What I know about car from visual and what seller told me is,-347 stroker-holley carb (I beleive I looked up the numbers and it said it was a 650)-Full suspension done for track-c4 trans-i just did the battery relocation to trunk area.-victor jr intakeSo I'm looking to go FI , think I have settled on this http://www.torqstorm.com/kits_single_small-block-ford.html So my questions are,1.what kind of carb is recommended?or should I keep my carb i have, and send it in to get it tweaked/opened up for blow through.?2. Do I need a specific cam? If so which one? (The one in there now not much lope or choppy)3.any other things I should check/know/buy before installing that and driving?4. Also wanted to add snow kit https://sportcompactwarehouse.com/snow-20010-stage-2-boost-cooler any comments on that?Thanks everyone in advance for help!