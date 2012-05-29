MikeH686
Alright putting a thread together of my build. Im calling this project, project copper can because when i found this car it was a tin can and a piece of S*** and im turning it to a nice shade of copper from house of kolor so now it will be copper can. So it all started when at work i did a ton of overtime and had this money burning a whole in my pocket, this much to be exact.
So i found my 91 lx up in sykesville maryland for $3800. Not a bad deal for a car with 5000 miles on a rebuilt motor and a car with very little rust. so some before pictures of when i first picked it up.
Motor specs are a 306 motor with stock crank
Eagle h beam rods
Keith Black pistons 10.6 compression
Edelbrock heads with 1.6 roller rockers and dual valve springs
Holley Systemax upper and lower intake
Mac headers, off road h pipe and tailpipes ( all will be gone because i do not like mac products)
Electric Fan and mishimoto radiator
MGW short throw shifter
Stock T5 trans
Aluminum driveshaft
4.10 Gears
So my plans are to redo this car completely and turn it into a pretty mean street machine
So first was motor and interior removal
A motor mount gave me some trouble so a pic of me grinding it off
NO MORE MOTOR
More removal of parts bumpers 1/4 windows, etc..
Upon removal of parts i found a few rust issues that im gonna have removed
NO MORE WIRES!! also a pic of before rust and some body work
After rust work, new radiator support, and new smooth fender aprons
Got my upr k member and also the coilover kit with strange front struts
This thing is tiny compared to stock
K member installed and manual rack ordered
view of struts and coilover kit
Picture with rack installed
Picture of my color choice for paint
Off to paint we go
