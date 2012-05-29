Progress Thread Project Copper Can

Mine is only two inches though.
Alright putting a thread together of my build. Im calling this project, project copper can because when i found this car it was a tin can and a piece of S*** and im turning it to a nice shade of copper from house of kolor so now it will be copper can. So it all started when at work i did a :poo: ton of overtime and had this money burning a whole in my pocket, this much to be exact.
droidx151.jpg


So i found my 91 lx up in sykesville maryland for $3800. Not a bad deal for a car with 5000 miles on a rebuilt motor and a car with very little rust. so some before pictures of when i first picked it up.
droidx160.jpg

droidx161.jpg

droidx177.jpg

droidx181.jpg

Motor specs are a 306 motor with stock crank
Eagle h beam rods
Keith Black pistons 10.6 compression
Edelbrock heads with 1.6 roller rockers and dual valve springs
Holley Systemax upper and lower intake
Mac headers, off road h pipe and tailpipes ( all will be gone because i do not like mac products)
Electric Fan and mishimoto radiator
MGW short throw shifter
Stock T5 trans
Aluminum driveshaft
4.10 Gears
So my plans are to redo this car completely and turn it into a pretty mean street machine
So first was motor and interior removal
droidx189.jpg

droidx322.jpg

droidx326.jpg

droidx324.jpg

droidx330.jpg

A motor mount gave me some trouble so a pic of me grinding it off
droidx365.jpg

NO MORE MOTOR
droidx332.jpg

More removal of parts bumpers 1/4 windows, etc..
droidx420.jpg

droidx419.jpg

droidx417.jpg

Upon removal of parts i found a few rust issues that im gonna have removed
droidx519.jpg

droidx525.jpg

droidx522.jpg

NO MORE WIRES!! also a pic of before rust and some body work
droidx521.jpg

After rust work, new radiator support, and new smooth fender aprons
droidx584.jpg

Got my upr k member and also the coilover kit with strange front struts
droidx593.jpg

This thing is tiny compared to stock
droidx637.jpg

K member installed and manual rack ordered
droidx643.jpg

view of struts and coilover kit
droidx641.jpg

Picture with rack installed
droidx658.jpg

Picture of my color choice for paint
droidx628.jpg

Off to paint we go
droidx718.jpg
 
Primer on car hope to have it back in a few weeks
2012-05-16_18-10-49_134.jpg

2012-05-16_18-10-14_188-1.jpg

notice anything? no more hood hinges or mounting for hood hinges!!
Now to disassembly to have mckeown motorsports to fit my 306 with a 347 stroker kit
droidx366.jpg

droidx609.jpg

droidx613.jpg

Final product before shipping out to mme racing
droidx619.jpg

Now just waiting on getting the car back as well as the motor to start reassembly of my car, sad to say im missing my car and i didnt get to drive it much i dont even have tags yet. but check back soon and i will try to keep this thing updated.
Thanks yall
 
Sweet, I like the color you chose. Should be a good project, looking forward to watching it come together.
 
Thanks all it was either gonna be this color or a ultra orange, but i found there are about 3 ultra orange mustangs around me so i decided to go with a copper orange
 
Yeah this was all in a matter of four months to get to this point .. my mom amd gorlfriend both think i have a hole in my head
 
Why are you deleting your hood hinges? It looks too late now to change anything,...but a lift off hood is gonna be the easiest way to absolutely, flat out F U C K up $350.00 a gallon copper House of Kolor paint.

You look like you've been busting your ass so far,....Good Job!
 
I deleted for lift off hood and it will be held by dzus fasteners and sit ontop of rubber mounts
 
Yeah well it might all go idk what imgonna do i do know the stroker is gonna be a scat crank with scat forged rods and ross pistons and my compression ratio goal is 9:1
 
My only big purchase im gonma be dreading is motor i think by my calculations its gonna run me about 2600 bucks
 
MikeH686 said:
I deleted for lift off hood and it will be held by dzus fasteners and sit ontop of rubber mounts
Click to expand...
Taking the hood off and on will most assuredly make a mess of the mating surfaces of the fenders, and the hood edge. Then theres the "where am I gonna put the hood now"? after you remove it, where most people just put foam under the hood to allow it to sit on the roof w/o hurting it. (don't work)
 
