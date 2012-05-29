Alright putting a thread together of my build. Im calling this project, project copper can because when i found this car it was a tin can and a piece of S*** and im turning it to a nice shade of copper from house of kolor so now it will be copper can. So it all started when at work i did aton of overtime and had this money burning a whole in my pocket, this much to be exact.So i found my 91 lx up in sykesville maryland for $3800. Not a bad deal for a car with 5000 miles on a rebuilt motor and a car with very little rust. so some before pictures of when i first picked it up.Motor specs are a 306 motor with stock crankEagle h beam rodsKeith Black pistons 10.6 compressionEdelbrock heads with 1.6 roller rockers and dual valve springsHolley Systemax upper and lower intakeMac headers, off road h pipe and tailpipes ( all will be gone because i do not like mac products)Electric Fan and mishimoto radiatorMGW short throw shifterStock T5 transAluminum driveshaft4.10 GearsSo my plans are to redo this car completely and turn it into a pretty mean street machineSo first was motor and interior removalA motor mount gave me some trouble so a pic of me grinding it offNO MORE MOTORMore removal of parts bumpers 1/4 windows, etc..Upon removal of parts i found a few rust issues that im gonna have removedNO MORE WIRES!! also a pic of before rust and some body workAfter rust work, new radiator support, and new smooth fender apronsGot my upr k member and also the coilover kit with strange front strutsThis thing is tiny compared to stockK member installed and manual rack orderedview of struts and coilover kitPicture with rack installedPicture of my color choice for paintOff to paint we go