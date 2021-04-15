RANT!!! PSA for anybody buying an aem wideband

96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
959
584
103
28
Savannah
So I usually run an aem wideband in most everything we do, usually a 30-0300 or a 30-4110. The past couple years I’ve seen the supplied sensors fail 3 different times. Twice on my cars, and once on a ls truck we built in the shop. Each time they’ve been replaced with a parts store Bosch 17025 and they work great for years.

So this last time, I had a aem gauge actually just quit working. I’d had it for years so I just replaced it with another. I reused the 4.9 sensor (the parts store one) since it worked well and had the supplied aem 4.9 in the box. About a month ago, that parts store 4.9 failed (which it had lasted a few years) so I swapped it out with the supplied aem sensor. That sensor lasted all but 2 hrs and then quit on me.

So naturally I was pissed and I emailed aem about the failure. I called them out that this had happened several times, and only with their supplied sensor. They mailed me a replacement one. Which lead me to what I discovered today.

I believe they’re shipping knock off ones in some of their kits.

Every single aem wideband we’ve ever purchased had came directly from summit racing (or atech, the summit wholesaler), I have POs for all of them.

If you buy an aem sensor, make sure it looks like this, which was the replacement they sent me:


2D0A229F-C2C8-43EE-BB2F-972B94C0E7E3.jpeg


And not this, which was the one that came with the 30-0300 kit:

A15D7642-D3BA-4860-95BB-25F2542E115D.jpeg


Let me know what you guys think. Anyone else seen this?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

94Vortechcobra
Connecting Wideband to Megasquirt PNP2
Replies
2
Views
2K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Meo68
Meo68
J
MS3 Goldbox help?
Replies
4
Views
660
Digital Self-tuning Forum
James408
J
R
89' Stang - MS2PNP - Post tune - Surging issues
Replies
5
Views
752
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
O
95 GT Check Engine Light - Help
Replies
1
Views
101
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom