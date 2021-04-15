So I usually run an aem wideband in most everything we do, usually a 30-0300 or a 30-4110. The past couple years I’ve seen the supplied sensors fail 3 different times. Twice on my cars, and once on a ls truck we built in the shop. Each time they’ve been replaced with a parts store Bosch 17025 and they work great for years.So this last time, I had a aem gauge actually just quit working. I’d had it for years so I just replaced it with another. I reused the 4.9 sensor (the parts store one) since it worked well and had the supplied aem 4.9 in the box. About a month ago, that parts store 4.9 failed (which it had lasted a few years) so I swapped it out with the supplied aem sensor. That sensor lasted all but 2 hrs and then quit on me.So naturally I was pissed and I emailed aem about the failure. I called them out that this had happened several times, and only with their supplied sensor. They mailed me a replacement one. Which lead me to what I discovered today.I believe they’re shipping knock off ones in some of their kits.Every single aem wideband we’ve ever purchased had came directly from summit racing (or atech, the summit wholesaler), I have POs for all of them.If you buy an aem sensor, make sure it looks like this, which was the replacement they sent me:And not this, which was the one that came with the 30-0300 kit:Let me know what you guys think. Anyone else seen this?