Quick question regarding the rear of the block

Hello, I am rebuilding my spare 302 that I have in my garage, and I'm trying to strip the block as much as I can for the machine shop.



I'm at the point where I'm cleaning up the back side of the block and I'm wondering what those square plugs(?) are for, and whether or not I need to take them out and replace them. You can see them circled in my picture.



Lastly, the middle cover there, is it an expansion plug that I can just take out like the rest of them?



Apologies for the noob questions, but I'm learning as I go.



Thanks