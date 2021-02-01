I've got an 89 SSP with 114k miles on it that I bought about 2 months ago. The car is stock except full exhaust and drop in air filter and 04 cobra T56, all done by the previous owner.

The issue I am having is a random engine cut out while under load at part throttle. Basically while accelerating or cruising under load at part throttle, it will drop hard as if a quick step off of the accelerator all the way to near 0 rpm but it hasn't stalled. If I push the clutch and blip the throttle a couple times, it will come right back up and it may do it 2 or 3 times over the coarse. If I roll into it a bit while slipping the clutch it may be fine for the rest of the drive. There is no pattern to the cut out.

The car starts up fine, idles fine, may go multiple drive cycles without issue and has good power. There has not been any CELs.

Since I got it, and it started cutting out, I have replaced the plugs, cap, rotor and wires, TPS (set to .97), performed a base idle reset and set the base timing to 14*, basically a tune-up. I will be changing out the fuel filter in a week or so when I get some room cleared out in the shop. The IAC looks newly installed by the previous owner.



I'm at a loss on it and don't want to just throw a bunch of parts at it. What do you guys suggest I look at next