Rats ate wires on top of my transmission

I recently was given a 2006 red v6 from my mom for my almost 16 year old son. They live kinda out of the city near phoenix but in the desert. They have huge packrat out there and they got to some wires on top of the transmission. I'm just hoping someone knows an easy way to access these wires so I can repair them. I recently found a diagram showing where the wire harnesses are on the tranny and I can go scan the codes again to see which wire harnesses need checked. All the codes were tranny related and many were ground faults. I fixed the ground strap on the firewall by putting a piece of 1/0 ofc I had leftover in its place. This got some codes to clear but there's still plenty to contend with and from the trail of evidence they left behind it is pretty clear that's where they were staying. I hope I posted this in an ok spot. It's my first post on a forum ever. Any advice will be appreciated.

Thanks,

Nick