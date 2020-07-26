I have a pair of Steeda aluminum LCA’s, and am debating on the uppers. (Jrichker says to go matched in the modifications thread.) the matching Steeda uppers come with three piece Bushings in the car end and some axle housing bushing, Max Motorsports has a rather sock looking upper pair with hard durameter, rubber bushings, and I am not sure about the axle end bushings.

I really do not want binding, urethane squeaking and much more NHV. This will continue to be driven now straight and crooked roads in anything but snow (if I can help it). After 29 years, the 350-ish HP and manual transmission could probably use better bushings and rear control arms arms. First gear is a joke in rain, although I do not yet have axle tramp.!After having been used in a stock appearing race class along the line, the bushings have to be worn.

PST Poly Graphite bushings looked surprisingly expensive, and are probably not What I want for on ramps and roundabouts.

So - how about reviews on the Steeda uppers and the MM uppers, please?