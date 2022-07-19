Rear Spring differences

Ok not wanting to sound stupid, but what is the difference between coupe, hatch and convert on rear springs?
I've got an 83 coupe that the rear springs have seen better days, so I'm looking to replace them.
Problem is nobody is listing any for the coupe, just hatch and convert, and I don't want the car to sit like a 70's
fit big tires under car.
HELLLLLPP!
