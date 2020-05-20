Rear springs?

Long time ago i removed the whole rear of the car to have gears put in. When i reinstalled the rear end i swapped the LCA's

for weight jacker style arms.



I noticed when i was adjusting my rear ride height that each arm wasnt the same adjustment? Im wondering if i have bad spring

isolators on one side as i know i did not replace them. If i were to remove the stock springs in the rear to install new isolators

is there any reason to replace the stock springs since i can adjust the height with the LCA's? I already have Eibach springs in the

front.



On a similar note, i also have a annoying "creak" in the rear. When you push down on the back of the car it makes a "creak" when it

travels up and down. Im wondering if i tighten the LCA's with the suspension NOT loaded?