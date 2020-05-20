Rear springs?

DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
624
5
29
Sparta,WI
Visit site
Long time ago i removed the whole rear of the car to have gears put in. When i reinstalled the rear end i swapped the LCA's
for weight jacker style arms.

I noticed when i was adjusting my rear ride height that each arm wasnt the same adjustment? Im wondering if i have bad spring
isolators on one side as i know i did not replace them. If i were to remove the stock springs in the rear to install new isolators
is there any reason to replace the stock springs since i can adjust the height with the LCA's? I already have Eibach springs in the
front.

On a similar note, i also have a annoying "creak" in the rear. When you push down on the back of the car it makes a "creak" when it
travels up and down. Im wondering if i tighten the LCA's with the suspension NOT loaded?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Waz900 Fox rear coil-over vs. traditional spring opinions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
ACSPONY Suspension Excess play in rear suspension, springs not staying in place Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D Suspension Why are Rear Coil Springs for 2000 Mustangs missing at Auto Parts Stores (but they have fronts)? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
K Fox rear springs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S Eibach rear springs to low??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
P Eibach Rear Launch Springs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
John Dirks Jr Stock Rear Springs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
F Place To Buy Just Rear Springs? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Real time recon Help Installing 1990 Drivers Rear Coil Spring Spacer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
stykthyn Super Stiff Rear Spring/shock Combo 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 44
T Brakes E-brake Spring Rear Caliper SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
B Jack Points For Rear Differential Removal? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
Devin Smith Moroso Rear Drag Springs 47510 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Havoc 2 Rear Springs SVT Tech Forum 1
RangerJoe Wtb Rear V8 Springs Suspension Parts 0
90_Red_LX Rear Springs Not Staying In. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
from6to8 Possible Bad Rear Spring Or Springs????? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 17
Prime Lord Expired Maximum Motorsports Lcas / Mach 1 Rear Springs Suspension Parts 2
B How To Measure & Cut Rear Springs - 2005 Convertible? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
B Expired 05 To 09 Gt Front And Rear Springs Suspension Parts 0
01YellowGT 55d Rear Springs Installed 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 5
02 Sonic Blue Help With Removing Rear Spring Spacers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
bentley429isBAC Rear Springs Isolator's 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
D Front Coilovers With Eibach Pro Rear Springs Good Setup? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
01YellowGT 55D Rear Springs? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
90lxwhite rear spring isolater question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
bentley429isBAC Rear springs question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
JV93LX New Moroso 47510 Rear Drag Springs For Fox Body Mustang Suspension Parts 2
93lxSaleenclone Eibach pro kit rear springs Suspension Parts 2
bentley429isBAC rear springs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
DanG After spring/shock install, banging sound from rear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
8 eibach springs, hotchkis rear suspension, front conrol arms Suspension Parts 4
S H&R Race springs - REAR pair only Suspension Parts 0
3 Moroso Trick Rear Springs Suspension Parts 0
Venom351R Hyperco Front and Rear Springs Suspension Parts 4
G stock upper/lower RCA's, stock GT springs, stock rear shocks Suspension Parts 0
S Rear IRS Spring removal and H&R spring install SVT Tech Forum 0
J Rear Springs from 2001 Cobra HT, low miles... Suspension Parts 2
J 87-93 Mustang GT stock rear springs Suspension Parts 4
J Rear Springs from 2001 Cobra HT Suspension Parts 0
Trick95 Installed Eibach Pro-Kit springs, rear didn't drop at all. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
J Maier Racing 4 1/2 leaf rear springs for Sale $50.00 Suspension 2
redmustanggt_03 Eibach drag launch rear springs '79 to '04 Suspension Parts 0
S Rear Spring Isolators on a '99 SVT Tech Forum 7
bobs67's 2010 rear springs 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
WallyKilla Front and rear spring isolators??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
J Looking for 66-66 rear spring plates Suspension 2
3 Moroso Trick Rear Springs Suspension Parts 7
Dan Gray Fox Body rear spring question? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
No.11 Whose fault is it? Rear control arms or springs? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 58
Similar threads
Top Bottom