Rear springs?

DemonGT
Founding Member
-
- May 24, 2002
-
- 624
-
- 5
-
- 29
Long time ago i removed the whole rear of the car to have gears put in. When i reinstalled the rear end i swapped the LCA's
for weight jacker style arms.
I noticed when i was adjusting my rear ride height that each arm wasnt the same adjustment? Im wondering if i have bad spring
isolators on one side as i know i did not replace them. If i were to remove the stock springs in the rear to install new isolators
is there any reason to replace the stock springs since i can adjust the height with the LCA's? I already have Eibach springs in the
front.
On a similar note, i also have a annoying "creak" in the rear. When you push down on the back of the car it makes a "creak" when it
travels up and down. Im wondering if i tighten the LCA's with the suspension NOT loaded?
