Interior and Upholstery Recommendation on fire extinguisher installation.

Justin87

Justin87

Active Member
Aug 7, 2017
130
36
48
34
Hey all!

Been a while since I’ve posted. Busy life and all that jazz.

Looking for some recommendations and tips on mounting methods and locations for a fire extinguisher.

Where and how have you guys attached yours?

Don’t have a crazy race car or anything but I figure it’s a worth while investment.
 

Attachments

  • 9359B3C6-052F-4773-91CC-8272EADF458F.jpeg
    9359B3C6-052F-4773-91CC-8272EADF458F.jpeg
    468.3 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Need recommendations for the best clutch and motor mounts
Replies
37
Views
908
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
ReefBlueGT
Electrical What is this ground for?
Replies
3
Views
282
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
F
1993 Cobra flooding
Replies
14
Views
430
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
171
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
49
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
M
Top Bottom