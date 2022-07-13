Justin87
Hey all!
Been a while since I’ve posted. Busy life and all that jazz.
Looking for some recommendations and tips on mounting methods and locations for a fire extinguisher.
Where and how have you guys attached yours?
Don’t have a crazy race car or anything but I figure it’s a worth while investment.
