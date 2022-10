So I have the much disrespected cobra 75 wiring loom. I was told to put relays with diode protection built I. When I switch them out I now blow fuse 18 factory fuse. Why? I put the tycos back in and at least I can start the car. This fuse is got tons of stuff on it. Head lamp . Cigar lighter , speed sensor. And I can't do diagnostics without that circuit. What does the diode change? Mustang 5.0 from 1990