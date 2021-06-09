Electrical Removed smog-vacuum line question

New here. I’ve looked at other threads but i am not seeing an answer to my issue

I have 93lx 5.0, installing the tfs top end kit. I went ahead and removed the smog pump and items that go with it.(kept egr and charcoal canister) New heads are plugged in the rear. Now trying to clean up vacuum lines. The lines near passenger shock tower are briddle and broke. What us the best way to replace the broken green wire in the attached picture? It looks like it feeds the line that goes into the egr . The two smog vacuum lines feed off this as well, assume i can just plug these lines?
 

