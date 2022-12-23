Repair frayed seat belt on 98 Gt convertible

I bought this car with 4 miles on it, Christmas day 1998, looks great, runs great, but after many years of wear and tear the seat belt on driver's side has frayed and I really don't want to replace it if possible, but it won't pass inspection because of it. It breaks my heart to have to drive my husband's truck while my car sits in the garage.

Please help....my men folk think it's time for me to get a car suited for my age. LOL I would rather replace them than my Mustang