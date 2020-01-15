Replacing Windsor 4.6 with a Romeo

I have a 2000 GT and the motor just went out. Found a good deal on a low mileage Romeo. It comes from an automatic and my car is a manual. As far as I can tell, if I just get a 6 bolt flywheel for the Romeo it will match up with my transmission just fine. Is there anything I'm missing?

I've also seen some stuff about a 10.5" flywheel vs an 11". Is there something I need to look out for there to ensure compatibility?